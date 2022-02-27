Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $715.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $743.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $789.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

