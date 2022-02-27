Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,963 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.