Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in 1st Source by 106,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $48.75 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

