Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will post $32.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

VZ stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,433,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,666,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

