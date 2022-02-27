Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.84 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VERU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Veru by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Veru by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.