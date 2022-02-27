Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $110.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

