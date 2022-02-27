Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $363.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

