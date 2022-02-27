Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

