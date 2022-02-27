Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $2,250,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10.3% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

