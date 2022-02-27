Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.50. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)
