Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $12.30

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.97. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $716.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.
About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.