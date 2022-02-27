Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $12.30

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.97. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $716.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

