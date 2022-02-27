Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.53.

SPCE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

