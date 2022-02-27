VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cross Research decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.87.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

