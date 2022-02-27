VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VNRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.