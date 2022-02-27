Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 64,459 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 362,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 354.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

