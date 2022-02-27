Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 703 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,917.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,393.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,233.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

