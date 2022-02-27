Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 186.88% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

