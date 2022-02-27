Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

CRK stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

