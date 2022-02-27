Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 101,521 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,521 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $86.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

