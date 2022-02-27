Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 268,052 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,052 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 258.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 263,596 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $25.30 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

