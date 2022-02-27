Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Catalent by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

