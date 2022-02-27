Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Vontier stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

