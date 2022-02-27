Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

