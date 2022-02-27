Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and sold 41,116 shares worth $3,647,044. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

