Voya Investment Management LLC Has $843,000 Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $72,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $87,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

