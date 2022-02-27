Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

HFC stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

