Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.81 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Urban Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.