Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.81 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
