Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $97,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

