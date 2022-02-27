Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

