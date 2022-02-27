VPR Management LLC Acquires Shares of 58,260 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.09. 5,870,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,886. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

