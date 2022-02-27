VPR Management LLC Invests $16.68 Million in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

VPR Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 459,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,684,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of VPR Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,956.5% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

EWC traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $38.15. 12,127,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

