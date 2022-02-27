VPR Management LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.1% of VPR Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

EFV traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. 4,431,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

