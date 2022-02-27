Warburg Research Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.56 ($117.68).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €91.40 ($103.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €85.47 and its 200 day moving average is €85.55. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €64.02 ($72.75) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($115.91).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

