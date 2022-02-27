Warren Gardiner Sells 2,034 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

