WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 282 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $150.36. The company has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.