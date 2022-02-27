WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

