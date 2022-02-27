WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 314 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in American Electric Power by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in American Electric Power by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

