WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 716 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.00 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

