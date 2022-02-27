WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,863 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,874 shares of company stock worth $19,569,840. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

