WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $28.08 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.