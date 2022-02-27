WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

