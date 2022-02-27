WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

