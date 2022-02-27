Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 15 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,425.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

