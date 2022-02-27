Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

