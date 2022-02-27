Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of ENZL opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $65.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

