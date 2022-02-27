Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after buying an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,030,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,356,000 after purchasing an additional 129,599 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.