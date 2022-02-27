Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Shares of HDV stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $105.25.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.