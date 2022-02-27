Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 403.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 67,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

