Wedbush Comments on Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.60). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $33.66 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

