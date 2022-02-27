Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 5,079 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

